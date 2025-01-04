Captain, involved in missile strike on Groza village, was blown up in Russia

Russian military officer Konstantin Nagaiko, involved in the murder of civilians in the village of Hroza (Kharkiv region), in October 2023, was blown up in the city of Shuya (Ivanovo region).

This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR).

Nagaiko is the commander of a battery in the 112th Missile Brigade Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. He was born in the city of Svobodne (Amur region, Russia). He graduated from the St. Petersburg University of Aerospace Instrumentation and the Mikhailovsky Military Artillery Academy.

After the explosion, a 29-year-old Russian man is in critical condition. He has multiple shrapnel injuries to his organs, including his brain — he underwent a craniotomy.

Nagaiko is involved in “Iskander” strikes on civilian and military targets in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In particular, on October 5, 2023, his unit struck a cafe in the village of Hroza (Kupyansk district). 59 people died then, including an eight-year-old boy.

Babel made two reports from Hroza — almost immediately after the tragedy and a year later.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.