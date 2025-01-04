A woman injured in the shelling of the Kyiv region on January 3 died in hospital

A woman who was injured in a Russian drone attack on the Kyiv region on January 3 has died in hospital.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA).

A woman born in 2002 was injured in the stomach after being hit by a downed drone. Doctors fought for her life for almost a day, but the injury was very serious.

Another victim, a man born in 1953 who was wounded in the back last night, is in intensive care.

Another victim, a young man, is under medical care with a knee injury. His life is not in danger.

On the night of January 3, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and the region with drones. In one of the areas, a truck driver died from shrapnel wounds.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.