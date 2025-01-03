Polish farmers have started a rally. One of the reasons is imports from Ukraine

Polish farmers have started a protest in Warsaw. One of the reasons is imports from Ukraine.

This is reported by Polsat News.

They are protesting against the "rules coming from Brussels". This includes the "European Green Deal", which imposes a number of restrictions on farmers, the "MERCOSUR" union, imports from Ukraine, the destruction of Polish forests, and the "fading of the Polish economy."

"All agricultural organizations in our country will protest against the harmful policies of the European Union, against Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, who is imposing this tone on the policy that will force our farms to close," said Tomasz Obszański, the head of the Solidarity individual farmersʼ union.

The action began in the afternoon of January 3 and is planned to end around 11:00 p.m. During this time, farmers are expected to walk through the central streets of Warsaw and come to the National Theater, where there will be celebrations to mark the beginning of Polandʼs presidency of the Council of the EU.

In the city, law enforcement officers changed public transport traffic and partially blocked roads.

Since November 2023, Poles have periodically blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Polish carriers, and then farmers, for varying lengths of time, obstructed the movement of trucks, demanding improved working conditions and preferences from their authorities and the European Union.

They are asking for a ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU standards, the return of the permit system for Ukrainian carriers, subsidies for fertilizers, fuel excise duty compensation, payment of subsidies, and have other demands that are not related to Ukraine.

