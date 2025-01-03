Russia launched 93 UAVs over Ukraine — the anti-aircraft defense destroyed 60 of them

On the night of January 3, Russia launched 93 Shahed strike drones and simulator drones into Ukraine from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Oryol.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Forces shot down 60 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Another 26 Russian drones were lost in the air due to active countermeasures by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. There were no negative consequences. As of 09:00 on January 3, one drone remains in the air.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Due to the Russian drone attack, private businesses and apartment buildings in the Donetsk and Chernihiv regions are being hit. UAV debris damaged houses and cars in the Kyiv region. A truck driver was killed in the Brovary district.

