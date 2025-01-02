New Orleans attack: Suspect planned to join ISIS and kill his family

A man suspected of driving into a crowd in New Orleans spoke of plans to kill his family and join the Islamic State. Law enforcement officials have called the incident a terrorist attack.

This is reported by CNN.

The suspect in the FBI case is a 42-year-old US citizen and a US Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. The man recorded a series of videos the day before the incident. He did so while driving to Louisiana from his home in Texas, officials said.

In the video, he mentioned his divorce and plans to first gather his family for a “celebration” and then kill them. Instead, the suspect said he joined ISIS because he had a dream about it.

The suspect rented the Ford F-150 Lightning he used in the attack from the car rental website Turo, the truckʼs owner confirmed to CNN. The possible attacker had two ex-wives and had reportedly struggled financially in recent years.

It turns out that the Turo website was also involved in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. However, FBI believes that the two incidents are not connected.

On the morning of January 1, an unknown person drove a car into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. After that, he opened fire on people. The attacker was shot dead by police. It is already known that 15 people were killed and 30 were injured.

