An unknown person opened fire in Montenegro — there are victims, including children

In the city of Cetinje, 30 kilometers from the Montenegrin capital, on January 1, a gunman killed at least 12 people, including two minors, and seriously injured four.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

The gunman opened fire after a fight in a bar and then fled, local officials said. He killed the owner of the establishment, his children and members of his own family, said Montenegrin Interior Minister Danylo Saranovic.

Police have identified a 45-year-old suspect and have sent special forces to search for him. All roads leading to and from Cetinje have been blocked. According to the investigation, the attacker killed four people in a bar and then shot in three more places. After that, he tried to escape in a car.

Law enforcement, special forces, and military personnel searched for the suspect for several hours. However, he committed suicide and died on the way to the hospital, Montenegrin broadcaster RTCG reported.

The man is known to have received a suspended sentence in 2005 for violent behavior and has appealed his last conviction for illegal possession of weapons. The Montenegrin government is now discussing introducing a complete ban on gun ownership in the country.

