At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 47 enemy drones out of 72

On the night of January 2, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 72 strike drones from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, the air defense system had shot down 47 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types, and another 24 enemy simulator drones were lost in location without negative consequences.

Targets were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

