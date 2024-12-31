5 people, including children, died in a road accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a road accident occurred in the village of Nastashyne on the night of December 30, killing five people, including two children.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

The accident involved a car and a truck. Rescuers removed the bodies of a 15-year-old and 18-year-old girl and three boys born in 2004, 2006, and 2008 from the car.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

19 rescuers and four pieces of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the accident. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the accident.

Investigators found out that the 20-year-old driver of a BMW 5201, a resident of Burshtyn, exceeded the speed limit and drove into the oncoming lane on a curved section. Then the car collided with a DAF truck driven by a 52-year-old resident of Moldova. He was tested for intoxication — he was sober.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.