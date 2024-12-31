GUR soldiers destroyed a Russian helicopter with a naval drone — they say itʼs a first in the world

Military personnel from the Group 13 special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate struck an air target using a Magura V5 naval strike drone equipped with missile weapons.

This was reported by the GUR and emphasized that this was the first time this had happened in the world.

During the battle in the Black Sea near Cape Tarkhankut in temporarily occupied Crimea on December 31, the Ukrainian military fired R-73 SeeDragon missiles from a naval drone at a Russian Mi-8 helicopter and destroyed it.

Another Russian Mi-8 was hit by fire and was able to reach its base airfield.

Magura V5 stands for Marine Autonomous Security Unmanned Robotic Vehicle. It is a new generation multi-purpose unmanned surface vessel. The drone is capable of performing reconnaissance, patrol, search and rescue, mine countermeasures, naval security and combat missions. The device can carry up to 320 kg of payload and operate within a radius of 830 km.

