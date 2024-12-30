The US has allocated $3.4 billion in budget support to Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the payment of $3.4 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine.

The package was allocated in coordination with USAID and the U.S. Department of State. It is the final disbursement of funds allocated under the bipartisan Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024.

"Our direct budget support, as before, is conditioned on reforms related to strengthening law enforcement agencies, increasing the transparency and efficiency of state institutions, as well as strengthening anti-corruption rules and procedures," the head of the US Treasury Department emphasized.

Earlier that day, the US announced the allocation of $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

