Ukraine received a grant from the USA in the total amount of $1.35 billion.

This is reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

This money will be used to reimburse priority social and humanitarian expenses of the state budget, in particular, it is about teachersʼ salaries.

Since February 2022, Ukraine has received $28.2 billion in direct budget aid from the United States. This is the largest financial aid to Ukraine among all countries in the world.

In the current year, budget support from the USA is provided in the amount of $7.8 billion, of which $5.2 billion has already been attracted.

The US government channeled funding through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and in coordination with the US Department of the Treasury, US Department of State. These funds were transferred to the state budget of Ukraine through the World Bank project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine" (PEACE in Ukraine).

The USAID SOERA and KPMG projects monitor how Ukraine uses US financial support, and the auditing company PriceWaterhouseCoopers Ukraine checks the allowable state expenditures that Ukraine makes within the framework of the PEACE in Ukraine project.

"A reliable partnership with the United States helps the Government of Ukraine maintain financial stability and support citizens through the provision of basic public services, such as education and rescue services," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.

International direct financing of the Ukrainian budget since the beginning of the full-scale war on November 13 exceeded $100 billion today.

