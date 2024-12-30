In 2024, the Russians launched over 1,300 drones and more than 200 missiles at Kyiv

In 2024, 500 airstrikes were reported in Kyiv. During these, Russian forces carried out almost 200 airstrikes and attacked the capital with more than 1,600 weapons.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Kyiv was attacked by:

over 1,300 drones;

over 200 cruise missiles (X-101/X-59/X-69/Iskander-K/Caliber);

24 ballistic missiles ("Iskander-M"/KN-23);

22 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

seven Zircon hypersonic missiles.

In total, Kyiv repelled six massive and 14 combined air strikes by Russia in 2024. The most massive attack on Kyiv was the combined strike, during which the Russians simultaneously used 78 means of destruction, including 49 Kh-101 missiles and 10 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles — the date of this attack is not specified by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In 2024, Russia damaged almost 550 residential buildings in Kyiv — almost 120 people were left homeless. For almost 100 days during the year, Kyiv residents lived under emergency or stabilization blackouts. At the same time, there was no electricity for an average of 9 hours a day.