Air defense shot down 21 enemy drones at night

On the night of December 30, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 43 strike UAVs of various types from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the combat work of anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups, 21 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of simulator drones were shot down.

Enemy targets were attacked in Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In the Kharkiv and Odesa regions, residential buildings were damaged by the fall of downed drones.

Another 22 enemy drone simulators were lost in location without any negative consequences.