Azerbaijan limits visa-free stay for Russians

Baku is introducing restrictions on stay in the country for Russian citizens entering the country without a visa starting January 1.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani media Caliber.Az.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the country adopted a corresponding resolution on December 29. The period of temporary stay in Azerbaijan without a visa for citizens of the Russian Federation and stateless persons permanently residing in Russia should not exceed 90 days within one year. The decision will come into force on January 1, 2025.

As the Azerbaijani State News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moscow announced the day before that from January 1 next year, the period of temporary stay of foreign citizens on its territory will be 90 days per year.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that, as in all foreign policy issues, "the Azerbaijani side will proceed from the principles of parity and reciprocity."