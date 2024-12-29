News

Poland wants to strengthen the wall on the border with Belarus by the summer of 2025

Anastasiia Mohylevets
The Polish government plans to complete the construction and strengthening of a wall along the 400-kilometer border with Belarus by next summer. They want to stop the influx of migrants.

This was told to the Financial Times by Maciej Duszczyk, Deputy Minister of Migration of Poland.

According to him, after the completion of additional infrastructure work, "security at the border will be almost 100 percent." Night vision cameras, thermal imagers and a new highway for border patrol are currently being installed there. The five-meter steel fence, which was installed in 2022, is being strengthened. More than 2.5 billion zlotys are being spent on this, half of the funds are allocated by the Polish government.

Duszczyk warned that Warsaw should be prepared for another attempt to "escalate the conflict" by the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. This also includes possible sabotage of Polish border infrastructure.

Poland plans to build a new road to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in the coming months, which is expected to allow the countryʼs military to respond more quickly to potential security breaches.

