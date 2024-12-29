The Polish government plans to complete the construction and strengthening of a wall along the 400-kilometer border with Belarus by next summer. They want to stop the influx of migrants.

This was told to the Financial Times by Maciej Duszczyk, Deputy Minister of Migration of Poland.

According to him, after the completion of additional infrastructure work, "security at the border will be almost 100 percent." Night vision cameras, thermal imagers and a new highway for border patrol are currently being installed there. The five-meter steel fence, which was installed in 2022, is being strengthened. More than 2.5 billion zlotys are being spent on this, half of the funds are allocated by the Polish government.

Duszczyk warned that Warsaw should be prepared for another attempt to "escalate the conflict" by the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. This also includes possible sabotage of Polish border infrastructure.

Poland plans to build a new road to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in the coming months, which is expected to allow the countryʼs military to respond more quickly to potential security breaches.

Poland has decided to build a wall on the border with Belarus in the fall of 2021. In this way, the state is fighting the influx of illegal migrants who tried to cross the border en masse from Belarus in the summer of 2021.

The crisis with illegal migrants from Belarus began after sanctions from the European Union and a number of Western countries in December 2021. Officials in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are convinced that the flow of migrants was part of a hybrid war against the EU by the authorities of Belarus and the Russian Federation. Polish intelligence services provided evidence that the storming of the border was led by General of the Belarusian Border Guard Service Podlinyov.

