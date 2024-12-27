DTEK received the first batch of 100 million cubic meters of liquefied gas from the USA

DTEK today, December 27, received the first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States. This is approximately 100 million cubic meters of gas, or 1 TWh of energy.

This was reported by the DTEK press service.

The gas on board the Gaslog Savannah has already arrived at the Revitus LNG terminal. DTEKʼs European trading subsidiary D.TRADING has purchased the entire cargo.

The gas will be transmitted through the gas networks of the European Union and Ukraine.

This delivery is part of more global measures aimed at strengthening the energy security of Ukraine and Europe by reducing dependence on Russian gas, DTEK emphasized.

The company noted that the delivery will take place a few days before Ukraine terminates the agreement on the transit of Russian gas to the European Union through its territory. This agreement will expire on January 1, 2025.

“Such cargoes not only provide the region with a flexible and secure source of energy, but also further weaken Russiaʼs influence on our energy system,” said DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko.

The subsidiary DTEK D.TRADING seeks to expand its LNG activities to the northern part of Europe and the Baltics.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.