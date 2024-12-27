Slovak prosecutorʼs office to investigate Ficoʼs meeting with Putin

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Slovakia will consider a complaint from activists regarding the meeting between the countryʼs Prime Minister Robert Fico and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Aktuality writes about this.

The complaint was filed by representatives of the public association "Peace for Ukraine".

According to the members of the association, the Prime Minister has long legitimized Russian President Vladimir Putin, for whom an international arrest warrant has been issued. At the same time, Slovakia has been recognized by Russia as an “unfriendly” country since the summer of 2022. According to the organization, Fico has met with the enemy.

The prosecutorʼs office promised to consider the request to review Ficoʼs long-term actions "in connection with his attitude towards Russia" in accordance with the law.

"The complaint from the public association in question has been forwarded to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of the Slovak Republic. It will be considered in accordance with the law," said a representative of the prosecutorʼs office.

The Slovak Prime Minister met with Putin in Moscow on December 22. They discussed the war in Ukraine, the possibilities of a peaceful settlement, and the bilateral relations between Slovakia and Russia, which Fico wants to standardize. The transit of Russian gas was also among the topics of conversation.

A rally was held in Bratislava on December 23 to protest this meeting. Former prime ministers of Slovakia, the opposition, artists, Ukrainian refugees, and others took part in the protest.

