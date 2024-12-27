Three captains of the Russian army were eliminated in Zaporizhzhia region — they were hit with HIMARS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces killed three captains of the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces in the Zaporizhzhia region as part of a joint special operation.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The Ministry of Defenseʼs GUR, the Security Service, the Armed Forces of Ukraineʼs Unmanned Systems Forces, and the Tavria operational group of troops coordinated among themselves. Ukrainian intelligence received information about a planned meeting of officers of the command of the 4th Guards Military Base of the Russian occupation forces operating in the Zaporizhia region.

The GUR employees developed a plan for the operation, which was later joined by other departments. As soon as the enemyʼs field meeting began, the concentration of occupiers and their equipment was hit with HIMARS. After the evacuation group arrived, the enemy was attacked by attack drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the successful operation, the following were killed:

Captain Dmitry Nagorny, commander of the 1st Battalion of the 135th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces;

Captain Grigory Krokhmalov, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Chief of Intelligence of the 135th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces;

Captain Yuri Fomin, commander of the anti-aircraft battery of the 4th Guards Military Base of the Russian Armed Forces.

It was also possible to destroy five units of Russian automotive equipment.

