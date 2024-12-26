At night, air defense shot down 20 enemy drones out of 31

On the night of December 26, the Russians launched 31 strike drones into Ukraine from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, and the Russian Federation. As of 08:30, 20 drones were confirmed to have been shot down.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Air Force destroyed "Shaheeds" and other types of UAVs in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 11 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

