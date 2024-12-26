Czech company secretly transferred equipment for reactors of one of the nuclear power plants to Ukraine

The Škoda JS company from the ČEZ group in the Czech city of Plzen has supplied eight new drives for the reactors of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Novinky media.

“Due to the constant Russian attacks on [Ukraine’s] energy infrastructure, we are only reporting on the order fulfillment now, as we have delivered the last shipment to its destination,” explained company spokesman Karel Samec.

These are eight new drives for two VVER-440 reactors. In total, Škoda JS sent 76 drives to the Rivne NPP, the contract was signed before the full-scale war. Most of the equipment has been installed and is already in use, says Samets.

"They ensure stable reactor power and allow it to be regulated," the spokesman added.

Another company in the group, ÚJV Řež, manufactured and shipped a special 173-meter cable weighing 13 tons to Ukraine. It is intended to strengthen the reactorʼs containment building.

Currently, Skoda JS is the only manufacturer in the world that can supply this type of unit for Ukrainian nuclear power plants, says the companyʼs commercial director, Petr Altshul. According to him, other manufacturers are only in Russia.

Skoda JS is also negotiating the modernization of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant. The Khmelnytskyi NPP is planned to be expanded — engineers will use the experience of completing the Slovak Mokhovce nuclear power plant.

