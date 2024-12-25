Japan to transfer $3 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on December 25 and, following the conversation, said that Tokyo would transfer $3 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Kyiv.

"Grateful for the decision of the Japanese government to transfer another $3 billion to Ukraine, secured by frozen Russian assets, and for additional assistance for energy equipment and the construction of shelters," Zelensky wrote.

The President added that Japan has already provided Ukraine with humanitarian and financial assistance totaling $12 billion.

Frozen Russian assets

The value of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the EU is almost €211 billion. In total, the European Union, the G7 countries and Australia have frozen approximately €260 billion in securities and cash. In June 2024, the G7 countries agreed to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan by the end of the year, to be repaid with the proceeds from Russian assets.

On October 23 , the EU Council finally approved a loan of up to €35 billion to Ukraine. The money is the blocʼs contribution to the G7 initiative to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion (€45 billion) loan, to be repaid with the proceeds from Russiaʼs frozen assets.

The funds will be transferred "through various channels" both to replenish the Ukrainian budget and for military assistance and the restoration of Ukraineʼs infrastructure.

