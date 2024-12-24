Ukraine received $1 billion from the US — the first tranche of a loan from frozen Russian assets

Ukraine received a billion dollars from the United States from frozen Russian assets.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

This is the first tranche of the planned $20 billion that the US will provide with frozen Russian assets as part of the G7 initiative.

Frozen Russian assets

The value of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the EU is almost €211 billion. In total, the European Union, the G7 countries and Australia have frozen approximately €260 billion in securities and cash.

On October 23, the EU Council finally approved a loan of up to €35 billion to Ukraine. The money is the blocʼs contribution to the G7 initiative to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion (€45 billion) loan, which will be repaid with the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

And on October 26, the G7 countries agreed on a $50 billion loan for Ukraine using the proceeds from Russiaʼs frozen assets.

The US contribution is $20 billion.

The money will be transferred “through various channels” — both to replenish the Ukrainian budget, and for military assistance and the restoration of Ukraine’s infrastructure. Reuters notes that Ukraine will receive all the funds under the loan by the end of 2027.