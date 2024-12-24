Ukraine received $1 billion from Japan and Great Britain

Ukraine received $1 billion from Japan and the United Kingdom under the DPL program.

This was announced ин Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The financing consists of $567 million under guarantees from the Government of Japan within the framework of the Trust Fund to Provide Ukraine with Necessary Credit Support (ADVANCE Ukraine) and $483 million under guarantees from the Government of the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Finance writes.

The funds raised will be used to strengthen the Ukrainian economy and finance priority expenditures in the social and humanitarian spheres.

The goal of the DPL project is to support the implementation of reforms in Ukraine. Thus, Ukraine receives the corresponding tranche based on the results of implementing the program requirements.

Prior to the said tranche, results were achieved to ensure sustainable growth in the areas of customs and tax policy, the fight against corruption, support for state-owned enterprises, private sector development, and logistics infrastructure.