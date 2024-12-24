Second Trump assassination attempt: Trial of suspect Ryan Rout postponed to September 2025

The trial of Donald Trump assassination suspect Ryan Wesley has been postponed until September 8, 2025.

Reuters reports this.

The suspectʼs lawyers asked to postpone the trial until December of next year, but the judge called the request "excessive."

Judge Cannon, who is handling this case, previously presided over a closed criminal case accusing Trump of illegally retaining classified documents after his first presidential term.

What preceded this

On the afternoon of September 15, a shooting occurred near Donald Trumpʼs golf club in Florida. Trump himself was not injured.

It was later revealed that the U.S. Secret Service opened fire after an agent saw a gun barrel sticking out of bushes near Trumpʼs golf course in West Palm Beach, not far from where Trump was playing at the time.

The man fled in an SUV, and officers found a loaded assault rifle with a scope, a digital camera and a plastic bag of food at the scene. He had probably been waiting there for about 12 hours.

The suspect in the shooting is 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Rout. He has been charged with attempting to assassinate a US presidential candidate. He faces life in prison. He has already been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon. He has pleaded not guilty.

In addition, a few months before the incident, Rout wrote a letter addressed to "the world" in which he offered a reward for Trumpʼs death — $150,000.

He worked as an affordable housing developer in Hawaii and had previously frequently criticized Trump and also expressed support for Ukraine.