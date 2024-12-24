Explosion at explosives factory in Turkey leaves several dead and injured

An explosion at an explosives factory in the village of Kavakli, Balikesir province, Turkey, has killed 12 people and injured three others.

This was reported by CNN Turk, citing the words of the Governor of Balikesir, Ismail Ustaoglu.

According to him, the possibility of a terrorist attack and a second explosion has already been ruled out, but the causes are currently unknown. The explosion occurred in a production area where 15 people were allegedly working, and not in the main building of the plant.

All the ambulances and fire brigades in the province have been dispatched there. Ambulances are waiting in front of the factory. Hospitals are on standby.

The governor stressed that the exact number of people who were in the building at the time of the explosion is currently being determined. The prosecutorʼs office has already launched an investigation.