The US will increase missile production. Some of these missiles will come to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has granted Williams International $253.7 million. The funds will be used to increase missile production, including as part of military assistance programs to Ukraine.

This is stated on the Pentagon website.

Williams will start producing more gas turbine engines, which will increase the production of precision strike weapons and unmanned systems.

It is about:

Harpoon anti-ship missiles;

AGM-158 JASSM air-to-surface missiles;

AGM-158C LRASM long-range anti-ship missiles;

Tomahawk cruise missiles and other precision strike weapons.

The Pentagon says it will spend the funds under the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024 and the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024.