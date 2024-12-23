Ukraine received a new tranche from the IMF for $1.1 billion

Ukraine received $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund — the sixth tranche under the Extended Fund Facility program.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The money will go to the state budget and help the government finance critical expenses, social assistance, salaries of doctors, teachers, etc.

In total, Ukraine has already received $9.8 billion under this program. Ukraine receives financial assistance when it implements structural reforms on its path to membership in the European Union and meets the IMFʼs structural beacons.

In the future, Ukraine will face another review of the program — from March 1, 2025 ($0.9 billion).