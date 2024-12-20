Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups tried to advance towards Kherson — they were eliminated

On the morning of December 20, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups wanted to advance towards Kherson, but the Ukrainian military discovered and destroyed them.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Since this morning, Russian troops have been massively shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River. Residential areas, critical and social infrastructure have come under attack.

One person has already been killed, a 60-year-old man who was inside the building during the shelling. At least nine other people were injured.

Prokudin warns that the situation in the region will be tense throughout the holidays. Therefore, he called on people not to go outside unnecessarily, and to temporarily evacuate to safer areas of the region or other regions of Ukraine.

In early December 2024, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, stated that the Russians had assembled 300 boats to cross the river and wanted to launch another offensive. They were using Kherson as a training ground, including training drone operators by attacking civilians.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.