The government has simplified changing the place of service for military personnel

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the change of place of service for soldiers, sergeants, and foremen, eliminating the potential for abuse by military units.

To this end, the government adopted relevant amendments to Resolution No. 1291, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

Now, when a serviceman changes his place of service, the transfer order will not indicate his position. There will only be information about his name, rank, unit number, and taxpayer card number.

What preceded

In early November, “Army+” conducted a new survey — asking servicemen about desired changes in transfers between units. At that time, the Ministry of Defense noted that the ability to change the place of service and unit affects the effectiveness of the military. Changes in the system will help them serve where they want.

On November 2, the government simplified the transfer of fighters between military units.

And from December 15, the opportunities for transferring military personnel have been expanded — now it is also available for National Guardsmen. At the first stage, transfers within the National Guard are open for National Guard soldiers. The plans are to add the possibility of transfers between units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Border guard units will also be added to "Army+" soon.

