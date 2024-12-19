Before Christmas, “Ukrposhta” declared the postal issue “New Joy Has Come”

“Ukrposhta” declared the postal issue "New Joy Has Come" with a special design for Christmas.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

The new stamp depicts a carved figure — it tells the story of the holidayʼs traditions: girls with the Star of Bethlehem sing carols, the Magi bring gifts, the robed ones "lead the Goat" from house to house, and the military defend the freedom, holidays, and customs of Ukraine.

There are several stamps in the postage block: "Kolyadnyky", "Volkhvy", "Rizdvo Khrystove", "Rizdvyanyi Vertep", "Ukrainski Voiny". They are issued in a circulation of 60 thousand copies.

The author of the vytynanka was Honored Artist of Ukraine Natalia Aksionenko.

You can already pre-order the postal issue on the “Ukrposhta” website, and buy it from December 24 at branches and philatelic shops.

