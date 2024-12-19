Shooting in the parliament of self-proclaimed Abkhazia — a deputy died

A shooting occurred in the parliament building of the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia — MP Vakhtang Hollandia was killed and oppositionist Kan Kvarchia was injured.

This is reported by the local publication "Apsinpres".

The AMRA-life Telegram channel writes that during the shooting, a bill banning mining was being discussed in parliament. An argument broke out between deputies Adgur Kharaziya and Kan Kvarchiya — Adgur pulled out a gun and started shooting at Kan, wounding him in the hand. And the deceased Vakhtang Golandzia tried to break them up.

The deceased Vakhtang Holland.

The Abkhazian “Ministry of Defense” says that Hollandia died from his wounds. According to the local “Ministry of Internal Affairs,” the suspected shooter, Adgur Kharazia, fled the scene.

An investigative and operational team arrived at the parliament, and the details of the incident are being established.

