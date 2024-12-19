The Rada recalled Boyko from the Human Rights Committee — on the second attempt

The Verkhovna Rada, on the second attempt, recalled MP Yuriy Boyko from the position of member of the Committee on Human Rights, Deoccupation and Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities and Interethnic Relations.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

258 MPs voted pro. The day before, on December 18, only 217 MPs voted to recall him from the Committee.

The former leader of the now banned Opposition Platform — For Life party recently shared a video message on TikTok in which he spoke about "violence against people" and "Ukrainian radicals" who are renaming cities, demolishing monuments, and supposedly "forbidding people from speaking their native language."

After that, he was summoned for questioning by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Later, Boyko published a new appeal — this time with an apology to the Ukrainians. In it, he called Putin a war criminal and stated that everyone should be united and aimed at victory.

What is MP Boyko known for?

Yuriy Boyko is an MP of several convocations. He also held the positions of Minister of Fuel and Energy (in 2006–2007 and 2010) and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine (in 2012–2014).

The politician was a member of the Party of Regions, which maintained close ties with Russia. Later, he headed the parliamentary group "Platform for Life and Peace", created from former members of the "Opposition Platform — For Life". Its rhetoric was also pro-Kremlin.

Boyko often echoes Moscow’s narratives, including opposing the ban on the UOC-MP. He also ran for president of Ukraine in 2014 and 2019.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.