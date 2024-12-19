WSJ: Russia is transferring air defense systems and modern weapons from Syria to Libya

Russia is moving advanced air defense systems and other weapons from Syria to Libya as Moscow tries to maintain a military presence in the Middle East after the fall of Bashar al-Assadʼs regime.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources.

Russian aircraft have delivered air defense systems, including radars for the S-400 and S-300 systems, from Syria to bases in eastern Libya controlled by Moscow-backed Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The Russians have also withdrawn their troops, aircraft, and weapons from Syria, significantly reducing their presence there. For years, the Kremlin operated important naval and air bases in Syria in exchange for support for the Assad regime. The base in Tartus was also the only repair point for the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean.

Now Russia is trying to use another partner in Libya to maintain influence in the region and maintain a naval presence in the Mediterranean, where the US and other NATO members have bases and warships.

Khalifa Haftar has long asked Russia for air defense systems to strengthen control over the divided country. Libya remains divided between factions in the east and west. The Russian presence provides Haftar with protection from Turkish-backed groups based in the western regions.

However, Haftar may face pressure from the West to prevent Russia from expanding its presence in Libya. The US has repeatedly warned Haftar to expel Russian forces, but to no avail.

The overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria

Active clashes between rebels and Syrian troops began on November 27. The offensive was launched by the Syrian Revolutionary Forces in "response to months of continuous attacks on civilians" by the Assad regime in Aleppo province. By December 8, the Syrian opposition was in the capital Damascus, and President Bashar Assad had fled to Russia.

The Syrian opposition has begun forming an interim government. It will be headed by Mohammed Bashir until early 2025.

Meanwhile, Russia is negotiating with the new Syrian authorities to keep its military bases there, and is also withdrawing its military contingent from the country. Before evacuating its troops, Russia wants to attract at least 25 more military transport aircraft to transfer troops, weapons, and equipment from Khmeimim to Rostov-on-Don, Chkalovsk, and Vladivostok.

