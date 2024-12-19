Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles at night. The Air Defense Forces shot down 45 drones

On the night of December 19, Ukrainian air defense shot down 45 Russian drones out of 85. Another 40 were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Drones were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

The Russians also struck with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile. Residential buildings were damaged in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, but there were no casualties. According to the Air Force, no drones were hit last night.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that nine private residential buildings were damaged by the missile strike. And in the Dnipropetrovsk region, missiles hit Kryvyi Rih — infrastructure, two high-rise buildings, a hospital, a school and cars were damaged. A headquarters is working on the site to eliminate the consequences of the strike.