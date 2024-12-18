Ukraine received €4.1 billion under the Ukraine Fund Facility program

Ukraine received the second tranche under the Ukraine Fund Facility program — €4.1 billion.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"We thank the European Union for its unwavering support for Ukraine, which is of great importance for strengthening the countryʼs economic stability and transformation on the path to full membership in the EU," Shmyhal noted.

The money will go to support Ukraineʼs macro-financial stability and the functioning of the state in the period 2024-2027. This year, Ukraine received €16.1 billion under this program.

The Ukraine Fund Facility is a €50 billion macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine, designed for four years. It was agreed by EU leaders on February 1, 2024. Ukraine will receive the money if it continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, all of Ukraine’s own state budget revenues have been used to finance defense; such expenditures account for approximately half of the budget. Ukraine finances all of its civilian state budget expenditures through foreign financial assistance—in 2024, the need for such external financing was $38 billion.

