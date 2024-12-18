Overnight, the Air Defense Forces neutralized all the drones launched by Russia

On the night of December 18, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 51 Russian drones out of 81, and another 30 were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Drones were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Air Force says that no hits were recorded, and there were no casualties.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

