Poland to provide Ukraine with €100 million aid package

Poland will provide Ukraine with a new aid package totaling €100 million.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made this statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv.

"This will be approximately €100 million in donations within the 45th package," Tusk said.

According to Tusk, the aid will arrive in January next year. It is expected that Poland and its partners will transfer some equipment.

"We cannot give everything. In a sense, we are also a frontline state. Poland is increasingly becoming the object of sabotage, sabotage directed directly against our citizens, our state," the Polish Prime Minister noted.

Tusk also reported that Poland is preparing to implement a project to equip Ukrainian brigades.

In early November, Poland reported record aid to Ukraine — almost 5% of the country’s GDP. In total, Poland provided aid worth €3.23 billion. Of this amount, 0.71% of GDP was spent on supporting Ukraine, and 4.2% of GDP was spent on helping Ukrainian refugees.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.