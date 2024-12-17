In the US, a student at a Christian school opened fire in the institution — two people died

In Wisconsin, USA, a 15-year-old girl opened fire at a religious school. She killed two people and injured several others before committing suicide.

Reuters reports this.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life, a private institution in Madison, on December 16 at around 11 a.m. A 7-8-year-old boy called 911 to report the shooting. Abundant Life has 420 students, from preschool to high school.

Two people were shot dead — a classmate of the attacker and a teacher. Two more injured are in serious condition. A teacher and three students were also injured, initially reported alive. Police have identified the attacker as school student Natalie Rupnow, who also used the name Samantha. Her motives are still unknown.

There have been 322 school shootings in the United States this year, according to Reuters. This is the second highest number since 1966. The Madison shooting was exceptional because the attacker was a female. Studies show that only 3% of mass shootings in the United States are committed by women.

In early September 2024, a school shooting occurred in the American city of Winder, Georgia. Four people were killed, and nine others were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

The father of the attacker, 14-year-old Colt Gray, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder and child abuse.

