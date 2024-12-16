The Air Defense Forces shot down 27 of 49 drones launched over Ukraine

On the night of December 16, the Russians launched 49 Shahed drones and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles into Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, 27 drones have been confirmed shot down in Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Due to the work of electronic warfare, 19 enemy drones did not reach their targets (lost their location). Three more UAVs are still in the air.

No hits were recorded, and no information was received regarding damage or casualties.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.