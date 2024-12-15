SBU, together with the Defense Forces, destroyed 40 enemy fuel tanks worth $4 million in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the Babel sources in SBU.

First, the 13th Main Directorate of the Military Counterintelligence Department of SBU organized a sabotage operation to blow up the tracks while a train with tanks was moving near the village of Oleksiivka, Bilmatskyi district.

When the train stopped and some of the tanks started to burn, the HIMARS MLRS of the Tavria artillery unit accomplished their mission — the missiles hit the locomotive and the outer cars so that the enemy could not stretch the tanks and save some of the fuel.

The goal of the operation was to cut off the logistical routes for fuel supplies from Crimea to the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia. Now, an important railway line that supplied Russian troops has been put out of action for a long time.

