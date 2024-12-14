Air defense shot down 58 out of 132 Russian drones. Details of the attack

On the night of December 14, Ukrainian air defense shot down 58 Russian drones. Another 72 drones were lost in the field, and two returned to Russia.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, Russia attacked Ukraine with 132 drones. They were shot down in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad regions.

In the Kyiv region, a car, an administrative building of a company, and two warehouses were damaged due to a Russian attack. There were no injuries.

In Cherkasy region, drones damaged a power line, but it was quickly repaired by repairmen. In Dnipropetrovsk region, three private houses and a shop were damaged, and a power line was also affected.

