Danish politician Jeppe Kofod became the chairman of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo

The newly appointed Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo held its first meeting — its chairman was Jeppe Kofod, an independent representative and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

A representative of Ukraine, former chairman of the board of Oschadbank, Anatoly Guley, was appointed deputy chairman of the supervisory board.

Also at the meeting, the supervisory board created committees on audit, nominations and remuneration, and investments and strategy, and appointed their heads.

In late November, the Ukrainian government approved four candidates for the positions of independent members of the Ukrenergo supervisory board. One of them was Jeppe Kofod, as well as former State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection in Germany Patrick Greichen, top manager of the Italian energy company Terna Luigi De Francischi, and chairman of the board of directors of the energy company Skarta Energy Jan Montell.

What preceded

In early September, the Ukrenergo Supervisory Board held an extraordinary meeting at the initiative of Chairman Volodymyr Kudrytsky. He presented a report on the protection of high-voltage network facilities during Russian attacks and the situation surrounding the company in the public sphere.

During the meeting, the majority of the members of the supervisory board decided to terminate Kudrytskyʼs powers early by agreement of the parties.

After that, the chairman of the Ukrenergo supervisory board, Daniel Dobbeni, and its member Peder Andreasen, terminated their powers early, because, in their opinion, Kudrytskyʼs dismissal was politically motivated.

Media outlets, citing sources, wrote that Kudrytsky was fired allegedly because the energy facilities were not sufficiently protected from Russian attacks. Kudrytsky himself stated that his dismissal “has nothing to do with the issue of the security of Ukrenergo substations.”

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.