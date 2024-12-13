NBC: Trump team is in talks with Washington and Kyiv about a plan to end the war

US President-elect Donald Trumpʼs national security team has held discussions with the White House and Ukrainian officials to find a way to end the full-scale war.

NBC News reports this, citing several sources.

Trump’s advisers and Cabinet nominees have yet to present Kyiv with a conceptual or concrete peace plan. It also remains unclear whether Trump will be able to convince Putin to stop the fighting and whether Ukraine will accept the proposals of the new US White House.

The president-elect promised to end the war before his inauguration, and in public comments he called on Moscow for peace and suggested that he might cut military aid to Ukraine or reintroduce a ban on Kyivʼs use of long-range American missiles to strike Russia.

Ukraine and pro-Ukrainian politicians in Washington and Europe have been worried that Trump would return to the White House, seeing Kyiv as the main obstacle to ending the war. However, sources say Trump sees Putin as the problem.

Donald Trump met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on December 7. Zelensky explained Ukraineʼs need for security guarantees in any negotiation process to end the war, and Trump stated that a ceasefire in Ukraine, if any, should be monitored by EU troops.

