Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere has begun a new Antarctic season. Hereʼs what it will do

The Ukrainian research vessel “Noosphere” has begun its fourth Antarctic season, which will feature a lot of international cooperation. The vessel departed Cape Town, South Africa, for Antarctica on the evening of December 12.

This was reported by the National Antarctic Science Center.

This time, the Noosphere is led by Pavlo Panasyuk through the Atlantic and Southern Oceans. The team will reach the Ukrainian station "Akademik Vernadskyi" before the New Year.

For the fourth time in a row, the icebreaker will provide a rotation of Polish polar explorers and deliver cargo to the Polish Antarctic station "Artztowski", which is located on King George Island. "Noosphere" will also conduct marine research in the waters of the Southern Ocean around the American station "Palmer" — this is the closest neighbour of "Vernadskyi".

At the same time, the ship will conduct research and deliver cargo for the Spanish station "Gabriel de Castilla", located on Deception Island. On the same voyage, Ukrainian scientists will carry out a number of joint works with the Czech Antarctic Expedition.

The following studies are also planned within the framework of the Horizon Europe program:

OCEAN:ICE — oceanographic studies of changing currents in the Bransfield Strait;

EXPLORA — selection of samples of marine bacteria for their further cultivation and search for beneficial properties.

The National Academy of Sciences emphasizes that all research and projects are funded by foreign partners.

At the beginning of the season, the ship will deliver a group of technical specialists to “Vernadskyi”, who will carry out urgent repair work during the short Antarctic summer: replace the sewage system, lamps, reconstruct and expand the meteorological research site. At the end of the season, the icebreaker will provide a changeover for the annual Ukrainian Antarctic expeditions.

In early May 2024, the icebreaker “Noosphere” completed its third Antarctic season — the longest and with the largest scientific program.

