SpaceX headquarters will be moved to Starbase, which Musk wants to turn into a city

American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk has announced that the headquarters of his aerospace company SpaceX will be moved to Starbase in Cameron County, Texas.

He wrote about this on the social network X.

Basically, Starbase is a test spaceport. Elon Musk wants to give it official city status.

The billionaire has published a petition to a local judge to hold an election and determine whether the Starbase space base, from which the company launches rockets, can receive city status.

“The incorporation of Starbase will accelerate the processes necessary to build the infrastructure that will make this area a world-class place to live for the hundreds of people who already call it home, as well as for future workers who aspire to help build humanity’s future in space,” Musk noted.

He says South Texas could become the “gateway to Mars” — to that end, the company is already investing billions in infrastructure and generating “hundreds of millions in revenue and taxes” for local businesses and the government.

According to Musk, in order for this process to continue to develop, it is necessary to continue to increase the workforce — this is why Musk wants to develop Starbase "as a community".

“Under an agreement with the county, SpaceX currently performs several civil functions around Starbase due to its remoteness, including managing roads, utilities, and providing schooling and healthcare for residents. Registration would transfer management of some of these functions to a more appropriate government entity,” Musk concluded.

