The Ground Forces have reported a large-scale transformation. What changes will take place?

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty reported a large-scale transformation that should affect the situation at the front in favour of Ukraine.

He spoke about this at the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Headquarters on Thursday, December 12.

The main priorities will be people, technology, and transparent governance. The transformation will encompass recruiting and military training, cutting-edge technologies and combat management, digitalization of processes in the military, and transformation of management, logistics, and social support for the military.

These are the following changes:

Military training. Reforming training programs and centers, using the most modern simulators and other new technologies in training. The training of a soldier should be best adapted to the needs of the front. Drapaty emphasized that the main carriers of this knowledge will be the sergeant corps with combat experience. Attention will also be focused on military leadership and knowledge of technologies.

Recruitment and social support. The Ground Forces will introduce a transparent, corruption-free recruitment model. Servicemen will also experience changes in social support.

Technology. The Ukrainian infantryman must have a technological advantage over the enemy on the battlefield.

Optimization of management processes. "Maneuverability and efficiency" are needed in the administrative apparatus, the basis for this will be organizational changes and digitalization. The first areas to experience such changes will be logistics and military training. Because they are crucial for the combat capability of the Ukrainian army, emphasized the commander of the Ground Forces Mykhailo Drapaty.

According to him, all these changes are supported by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The transformation of the troops will be implemented jointly with the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, volunteers, and charitable foundations.

"The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine must become high-tech, flexible and adaptive. Elite!" emphasized Major General Mykhailo Drapaty.

