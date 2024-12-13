The first trailer for “The Witcher 4” starring Ciri has been released

Polish developer CD Projekt RED showed the first official trailer for the video game The Witcher 4 at The Game Awards 2024.

The new game will be the first of an upcoming trilogy, and instead of Geralt of Rivia, the main character will be Ciri.

The game will use Unreal Engine 5 instead of the REDengine used in the previous two games. This should ensure a more stable launch.

The trailer begins with the witch arriving in a small settlement, where, according to old traditions, a girl was chosen to become the victim of a cave monster.

Ciri refused to let the girl go to certain death and was able to kill the monster, but the locals were dissatisfied with the violation of ancient customs and killed the victim themselves.

The Witcher series includes three games from 2007, 2011, and 2015. It is based on the books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski and tells the story of the witcher Geralt, a monster hunter.

