ChatGPT now speaks with Santaʼs voice

The ChatGPT AI-powered chatbot can now speak to you in the voice of Santa Claus. OpenAI is adding a new feature to its product. It will be available only until the end of the year.

"Santa is rolling out to all ChatGPT platforms today and is available until the end of the month...then heʼll be back at the North Pole," OpenAI wrote.

To activate Santaʼs voice, tap the snowflake icon that appears to the right of the text field.

Currently, ChatGPT can answer questions, provide various information, write texts, articles, scripts, solve problems, formulate ideas, write and debug program code, generate text descriptions for images and, conversely, create illustrations on request, etc.

In November, it became known that OpenAI had expanded the voice mode feature in ChatGPT — it can now be used from browsers.

