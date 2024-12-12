“BBC News Ukraine” has chosen the winners of the “BBC Book of the Year — 2024” award

“BBC News Ukraine” informed that the winners of the 20th BBC Book of the Year 2024 literary award. The collection of short prose "My Women" by Yulia Ilyukha became the BBC Book of the Year.

In the "Essayist" nomination Yuriy Roketskyi won with the biographical novel "Everything is OK. Serhii Kuzminskyi and "Hadyukin Brothers". And the winner in the nomination "Childrenʼs book of the year" was the collection of fairy tales by Graci Oliyko "And these are not fictions."

The jury chose the finalists among 40 publications. The winner of each nomination will receive a prize of £1 000 in hryvnias (53.7 thousand hryvnias), and the publishers of the winning books will be able to use the logo of the BBC Book of the Year award on subsequent editions.

"My Women"

The collection contains short and emotionally intense stories by women about their life experiences during the war.

"Yulia Ilyukhaʼs moving sketches about the souls, life and death of women during the war create unforgettable images," said the head of the award jury Marta Shokalo.

The winners were selected by Kyiv-Mohyla Academy professor and writer Vira Aheeva, writer, EBRD Cultural Advisor Svitlana Pyrkalo, blogger Vitaliy Chepynoha, University of Kansas professor Vitaliy Chernetsky, and editor-in-chief of BBC News Ukraine Marta Shokalo.

Last year, the BBC Book of the Year 2023 award went to Yevhenia Kuznetsovaʼs novel "The Ladder". The Childrenʼs Book of the Year went to Ivan Malkovychʼs book "Anna Yaroslavna: Princess of Kyiv — Queen of France". Rostyslav Semkiv and his "Adventures of Ukrainian Literature" won in the "Essay" nomination.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.