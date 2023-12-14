The BBC has announced the winners of the “BBC Book of the Year” award

BBC Ukraine announced the winners of the BBC Book of the Year 2023 literary award. The victory was won by Evgenia Kuznetsovaʼs novel "The Ladder" from Stary Lev Publishing House. The jury chose the finalists among 40 publications.

The Childrenʼs Book of the Year was Ivan Malkovichʼs book "Anna Yaroslavna: Princess of Kyiv — Queen of France".

Rostyslav Semkiv and his "Adventures of Ukrainian Literature" won in the "Essayist" nomination.

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the award ceremony was held live in Kyiv at the Readeat bookstore and coffee shop.

The winner will receive a prize of one thousand pounds. The publishers of the winning books will be able to use the BBC Book of the Year logo on subsequent editions.